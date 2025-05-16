Tragic Collision in Rajasthan: Two Lives Lost, Five Injured
A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Bundi district when a speeding pickup truck collided with a car, killing two women and injuring five others. The incident involved a newlywed couple and led to a police investigation as the truck driver fled the scene.
A tragic collision on Friday in Rajasthan's Bundi district resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to five others, according to local police.
The incident took place when a speeding pickup truck collided head-on with a car carrying a group en route to a temple in Sawai Madhopur district. The collision instantly claimed the lives of Sarmabai, 48, the groom's mother, and Jodhi Bai, 30, his aunt.
The accident left five individuals injured, including the groom Mukesh Meena, 26, his bride Saroj, 22, his father Ramesh Meena, 50, and the car driver Suresh Banjara, 32, along with Sheoji Goswami, a passenger in the pickup truck. After immediate medical attention at Nainwan Community Health Centre, the injured were transferred to a hospital in Bundi for further treatment. The truck driver was reported to have fled the scene, sparking a police search and investigation.
