Left Menu

Valor on the Border: Operation Sindoor's Success

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar of the Indian Army's Western Command visited forward locations along the International Border in Jammu. He praised the troops for their effective actions during Operation Sindoor and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and prepared. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:41 IST
Valor on the Border: Operation Sindoor's Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move underscoring the importance of military readiness, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, commanding the Western Command of the Indian Army, inspected forward positions along the International Border in the Jammu region.

During his visit, the General lauded the troops' precise and effective actions in Operation Sindoor, a joint effort with the BSF, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Joined by his counterpart Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, Katiyar commended the valour and dedication of the forces, urging them to remain ever-prepared for emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025