Valor on the Border: Operation Sindoor's Success
Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar of the Indian Army's Western Command visited forward locations along the International Border in Jammu. He praised the troops for their effective actions during Operation Sindoor and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and prepared. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat.
In a move underscoring the importance of military readiness, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, commanding the Western Command of the Indian Army, inspected forward positions along the International Border in the Jammu region.
During his visit, the General lauded the troops' precise and effective actions in Operation Sindoor, a joint effort with the BSF, emphasizing the need for vigilance.
Joined by his counterpart Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, Katiyar commended the valour and dedication of the forces, urging them to remain ever-prepared for emerging challenges.
