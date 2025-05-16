Left Menu

G42 and iGenius Team Up for $1 Billion AI Supercomputer in Italy

UAE tech firm G42 and Italian AI startup iGenius are collaborating to construct an AI supercomputer called Colosseum in southern Italy, with a $1 billion investment utilizing Nvidia technology. This project is part of UAE's broader $40 billion investment initiative in Italy announced at a February summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:48 IST
G42 and iGenius Team Up for $1 Billion AI Supercomputer in Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UAE's G42 has formed a partnership with Italy-based startup iGenius to build a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer, named Colosseum, projected to launch over the next five years with a $1 billion investment using Nvidia technology. The initiative was announced following a bilateral summit highlighting the UAE's commitment to invest $40 billion in Italy.

Set to become Europe's largest AI computer deployment, the Colosseum project will see G42 leading the initial investment phase. This strategic move aims to position Italy as a burgeoning hub for AI innovation. The project aims for significant contributions to AI technology advancements within Europe.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso expressed potential optimism for locating the AI hub in Apulia, highlighting the promising prospects. The move is further supported by G42's stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, all enhancing the project's credibility and financial runway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025