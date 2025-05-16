Terror Strike: 200 Soldiers Killed in Burkina Faso Attack
A West African al Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for killing 200 soldiers at an army base in Burkina Faso's Djibo. The attack highlights the ongoing struggle against Islamist insurgents in the region. The group, JNIM, has been intensifying its attacks across the Sahel to bolster its strength.
In a harrowing declaration, a West African al Qaeda affiliate claimed it killed 200 soldiers in an assault on an army base in Burkina Faso, as reported by analysts monitoring Islamist militant activities. This devastating attack underscores the persistent insurgent threat in the region.
The militant group, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), announced the deadly onslaught through a formal statement. The attack occurred on Sunday in the northern town of Djibo, where hundreds of fighters overran the military base, according to security sources.
While the Burkina Faso government remains silent, local residents reported significant casualties. The situation exemplifies the challenges faced by the military junta in power since 2022 and reflects the strategies employed by Islamist groups to expand their arsenals in West Africa's Sahel region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
