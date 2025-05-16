Trump Administration Challenges Federal Staffing Order

In a striking legal maneuver, President Donald Trump's administration has called upon the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent halt on sweeping federal staffing cuts.

A U.S. District Judge's order in San Francisco, which suspends reductions in force for two weeks, has ruffled feathers within the administration.

The Justice Department contends that the ruling infringes upon executive authority, citing the need to control how executive agencies manage personnel actions.

