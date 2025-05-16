Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges Federal Staffing Order

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a pause on federal staffing cuts, which was imposed by a U.S. District Judge. The pause affects plans to downsize the government. The Justice Department argues the President has authority over executive staffing decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:15 IST
Trump Administration Challenges Federal Staffing Order
President Donald Trump

In a striking legal maneuver, President Donald Trump's administration has called upon the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent halt on sweeping federal staffing cuts.

A U.S. District Judge's order in San Francisco, which suspends reductions in force for two weeks, has ruffled feathers within the administration.

The Justice Department contends that the ruling infringes upon executive authority, citing the need to control how executive agencies manage personnel actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025