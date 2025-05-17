Mysterious Murder of Delhi Man Unfolds

In a chilling find, police uncovered the body of 36-year-old Avnish Saxena in a field in Dwarka, South-west Delhi. The discovery, accompanied by an abandoned motorcycle, has sparked suspicions of personal enmity as a potential motive behind the murder.

Police identified the deceased through documents found on the motorcycle, registered to Reena Devi. Saxena, a resident of Bangali Vihar, was reportedly on the brink of marriage, heightening the mystery surrounding his death.

Authorities are diligently combing through CCTV camera footage from the area to unearth clues and apprehend the perpetrators. As investigations continue, the case adds a gloomy chapter to Delhi's ongoing struggle with violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)