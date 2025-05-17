Left Menu

Mysterious Murder of Delhi Man Unfolds

In south-west Delhi, the body of a 36-year-old man, Avnish Saxena, was found in a field. Associated with a nearby abandoned motorcycle, the discovery has led police to suspect personal enmity as the motive. Investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:10 IST
  • India

In a chilling find, police uncovered the body of 36-year-old Avnish Saxena in a field in Dwarka, South-west Delhi. The discovery, accompanied by an abandoned motorcycle, has sparked suspicions of personal enmity as a potential motive behind the murder.

Police identified the deceased through documents found on the motorcycle, registered to Reena Devi. Saxena, a resident of Bangali Vihar, was reportedly on the brink of marriage, heightening the mystery surrounding his death.

Authorities are diligently combing through CCTV camera footage from the area to unearth clues and apprehend the perpetrators. As investigations continue, the case adds a gloomy chapter to Delhi's ongoing struggle with violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

