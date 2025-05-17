Left Menu

Cleric Arrested in Disturbing Case of Alleged Rape and Blackmail

A cleric in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a college student for two years. The victim alleges threats and coercion, including an attempted forced abortion. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:40 IST
Cleric Arrested in Disturbing Case of Alleged Rape and Blackmail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a cleric accused of raping a college student. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, who claimed the cleric exploited her under the guise of employment opportunities.

The young woman alleged she endured nearly two years of threats and coercion. The cleric reportedly recorded an objectionable video, using it to blackmail her. When discussions of marriage arose, the situation worsened, leading to further alleged assaults by the cleric's associates.

The victim also accused the cleric of attempting to terminate her pregnancy through forced substance consumption. While an FIR has been registered and the investigation continues, police are examining all facets of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025