Cleric Arrested in Disturbing Case of Alleged Rape and Blackmail

In a shocking development, police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a cleric accused of raping a college student. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, who claimed the cleric exploited her under the guise of employment opportunities.

The young woman alleged she endured nearly two years of threats and coercion. The cleric reportedly recorded an objectionable video, using it to blackmail her. When discussions of marriage arose, the situation worsened, leading to further alleged assaults by the cleric's associates.

The victim also accused the cleric of attempting to terminate her pregnancy through forced substance consumption. While an FIR has been registered and the investigation continues, police are examining all facets of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)