Supreme Court Blocks Swift Deportation of Venezuelans: A Legal Battle Over Trump Administration's Use of Wartime Law

In a critical ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Trump administration's attempt to expedite deportations of Venezuelans branded as gang members. The decision maintains a pause previously placed on such deportations, citing the need for a fair review process.

Amid divided opinions, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. The case involves President Donald Trump's March proclamation labeling the Tren de Aragua gang as a terrorist entity and invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for deportations. At the heart of the case is the legal right of individuals to contest their deportations.

While various federal judges have contested Trump's application of the law, a Pennsylvania judge recently endorsed it. The Supreme Court's move ensures that deportees must be allowed reasonable time, up to 21 days, to challenge their removal, as per U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines' directive.

