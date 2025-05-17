Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Swift Deportation of Venezuelans: A Legal Battle Over Trump Administration's Use of Wartime Law

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's effort to resume expulsions of Venezuelans accused of gang affiliations. Lawyers argued rapid deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 violated rights. The decision adds to ongoing legal debates over the use of this law to deport gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a critical ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Trump administration's attempt to expedite deportations of Venezuelans branded as gang members. The decision maintains a pause previously placed on such deportations, citing the need for a fair review process.

Amid divided opinions, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. The case involves President Donald Trump's March proclamation labeling the Tren de Aragua gang as a terrorist entity and invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for deportations. At the heart of the case is the legal right of individuals to contest their deportations.

While various federal judges have contested Trump's application of the law, a Pennsylvania judge recently endorsed it. The Supreme Court's move ensures that deportees must be allowed reasonable time, up to 21 days, to challenge their removal, as per U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines' directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

