Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Nearly 20,000 plaintiffs against Bayer's Roundup seek to delay the drug-maker's $7.25 billion settlement approval, arguing for patients' rights. Bayer maintains settlement fairness, yet opponents call for careful evaluation. The deal aims to resolve nearly all claims, but plaintiffs question fairness and speed of proposed approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:43 IST
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Missouri, law firms representing nearly 20,000 individuals have requested a judge to delay Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement agreement concerning Roundup weedkiller-related injury claims. They argue that fast-tracking the settlement would infringe upon the rights of cancer patients involved in the lawsuit.

This plea marks the first coordinated objection to Bayer's attempt to settle the majority of the 65,000 outstanding Roundup claims in U.S. courts. Despite opposition, Bayer asserts that the proposed settlement is equitable and should receive judicial approval.

Bayer further states that the settlement would provide compensation to current and future claimants, creating a resolution for numerous ongoing lawsuits while maintaining that Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate, is safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026