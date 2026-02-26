Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

In Missouri, law firms representing nearly 20,000 individuals have requested a judge to delay Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement agreement concerning Roundup weedkiller-related injury claims. They argue that fast-tracking the settlement would infringe upon the rights of cancer patients involved in the lawsuit.

This plea marks the first coordinated objection to Bayer's attempt to settle the majority of the 65,000 outstanding Roundup claims in U.S. courts. Despite opposition, Bayer asserts that the proposed settlement is equitable and should receive judicial approval.

Bayer further states that the settlement would provide compensation to current and future claimants, creating a resolution for numerous ongoing lawsuits while maintaining that Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate, is safe.

