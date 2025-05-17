Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trump's Wartime Deportation Attempts

The U.S. Supreme Court maintained its block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, citing insufficient legal process. The court ruled that proper notice and due process must be provided. This marks a significant legal challenge to Trump's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:58 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained its block on President Donald Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelan migrants under a rarely used 1798 law, citing a lack of adequate legal process. This decision is a notable setback for Trump's immigration agenda.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorneys successfully argued that the administration was poised to deport migrants without providing the necessary notice or an opportunity to contest the action. The court's ruling emphasized the importance of due process in such proceedings.

Conservative Justices Alito and Thomas dissented, with Alito questioning the court's authority in this matter. Meanwhile, the case continues to raise questions about the administration's compliance with legal limits, as the Supreme Court directs further proceedings on due process measures for the detainees.

