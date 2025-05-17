Supreme Court in Justice: Trump's Executive Orders under Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court is at the center of critical legal challenges targeting President Trump's executive orders on various issues ranging from deportations to military policies. Each case reflects a tug of war between the administration's directives and constitutional law.

In a notable case, the court allowed the administration's transgender military ban to proceed, sparking controversy over equal rights, while simultaneously blocking efforts to restrict birthright citizenship, which remains heavily disputed across the judicial landscape.

As litigation continues in lower courts, these cases could reshape the administration's future actions and legal precedents in the United States, marking an unprecedented episode in contemporary American governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)