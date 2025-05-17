Crisis in Gaza: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict in Gaza has intensified as Israeli strikes have resulted in more than 250 casualties since Thursday morning, according to local health authorities. The violence marks one of the deadliest phases since a March truce collapsed, with a ground offensive anticipated.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, U.S. President Donald Trump ended a Middle East tour with no apparent progress. Trump acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, advocating for aid and considering the needs of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas, with heavy strikes focused on northern Gaza. The escalation is part of "Operation Gideon's Wagons," aiming to achieve war objectives, including the liberation of kidnapped soldiers. The region faces growing hunger and humanitarian crises as the conflict persists.

