Kidnapping Drama in Navi Mumbai: Teen Rescued, Two Arrested
Two men were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy over unpaid debts owed by his father. The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 12 lakh. The police registered a case and rescued the boy swiftly, though two suspects remain at large.
In a dramatic turn of events in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested two individuals accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old boy. The incident unfolded over a financial dispute involving the boy's father.
On the night of May 14, the accused confronted the father at his Ghansoli residence, demanding payment of a Rs 4 lakh debt. The situation escalated when they allegedly assaulted the teenager and took him in a car, later requesting a Rs 12 lakh ransom for his release.
Acting quickly on the father's complaint, police invoked section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to the boy's rescue within hours in the Rabale area. While two suspects remain at large, the apprehended individuals have been identified as Raj Uday Bhalerao and Yash Satish Garud.
