Supreme Court Ruling Tightens Environmental Law: No More Backdoor Clearances
The Supreme Court has barred the government from granting retrospective environmental clearances, a significant step towards stronger environmental protection. Experts warn that loopholes still exist. Citizens must remain vigilant to ensure compliance and uphold constitutional rights against illegal environmental practices that undermine ecological integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has prohibited the government from issuing retrospective environmental clearances, reinforcing the importance of adhering to legal environmental standards. Experts celebrated the decision but cautioned that loopholes in existing laws remain, urging citizens to stay vigilant in protecting their constitutional rights.
The court's decision stems from petitions challenging government memos intended to retrospectively legalize projects started without mandatory environmental approvals. It sends a strong message against backdoor clearances for violators who knowingly ignored prior environmental regulations to advance their projects.
Despite this victory, professionals like Prakriti Srivastava and Himanshu Thakkar expressed concerns over enforcement and potential workarounds by project proponents and governmental bodies, highlighting the need for robust monitoring and stricter stipulations to prevent illegal environmental practices and ensure sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
