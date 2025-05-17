Left Menu

Rehabilitation Plan in Motion for Shelling-Affected Jammu and Kashmir Residents

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced a plan to secure central assistance for residents impacted by shelling. Visiting affected areas with officials, Sinha noted insufficient initial aid and promised a comprehensive plan to request more support from the central government for effective rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:13 IST
Rehabilitation Plan in Motion for Shelling-Affected Jammu and Kashmir Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has committed to preparing a comprehensive plan for securing central government assistance to help affected residents. During a visit to the impacted areas with senior officials, Sinha observed the damage firsthand and engaged with the local populace to grasp their challenges.

Sinha reported that the administration had assessed the damage and provided immediate aid to those in need. However, he acknowledged that the support was inadequate, emphasizing the need for a more substantial response.

To address this, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials will draft a detailed damage report, which will serve as the basis for requesting further assistance from the central government to rehabilitate those affected by the shelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025