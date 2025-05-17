Rehabilitation Plan in Motion for Shelling-Affected Jammu and Kashmir Residents
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced a plan to secure central assistance for residents impacted by shelling. Visiting affected areas with officials, Sinha noted insufficient initial aid and promised a comprehensive plan to request more support from the central government for effective rehabilitation.
In response to recent shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has committed to preparing a comprehensive plan for securing central government assistance to help affected residents. During a visit to the impacted areas with senior officials, Sinha observed the damage firsthand and engaged with the local populace to grasp their challenges.
Sinha reported that the administration had assessed the damage and provided immediate aid to those in need. However, he acknowledged that the support was inadequate, emphasizing the need for a more substantial response.
To address this, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials will draft a detailed damage report, which will serve as the basis for requesting further assistance from the central government to rehabilitate those affected by the shelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
