International Air Travel Thieves Grounded: Arrest of Chinese National Exposes Global In-Flight Theft Network

In a significant breakthrough, a Chinese national, identified as Benlai Pan, has been apprehended for purportedly masterminding in-flight thefts, police revealed on Saturday.

Pan, along with three other Chinese nationals, was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport upon landing from a flight originating in Hong Kong, following multiple complaints of stolen credit cards from Air India flight AI-315 passengers.

The incident has put a spotlight on the global in-flight theft network, with international authorities now closely working together to uncover the full scale of these criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)