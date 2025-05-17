International Air Travel Thieves Grounded: Arrest of Chinese National Exposes Global In-Flight Theft Network
A Chinese national, Benlai Pan, suspected of being part of an international in-flight theft syndicate, was arrested in New Delhi after stealing credit cards from passengers on a flight from Hong Kong. The arrest led to the detention of his three associates. International investigations are ongoing.
- India
In a significant breakthrough, a Chinese national, identified as Benlai Pan, has been apprehended for purportedly masterminding in-flight thefts, police revealed on Saturday.
Pan, along with three other Chinese nationals, was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport upon landing from a flight originating in Hong Kong, following multiple complaints of stolen credit cards from Air India flight AI-315 passengers.
The incident has put a spotlight on the global in-flight theft network, with international authorities now closely working together to uncover the full scale of these criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
