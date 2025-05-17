Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Accuses ED of Political Vendetta in TASMAC Probe
Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S Muthusamy criticized the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly harassing state officials in the TASMAC probe, claiming political motives. Despite ED searches, no evidence of irregularities was found. The minister condemned the actions as politically fueled, vowing legal support for affected officials.
In an escalating conflict, Tamil Nadu's Excise Minister S Muthusamy has openly criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing the central agency of political harassment during its investigation into the alleged TASMAC scam.
Muthusamy claimed that despite extensive searches conducted by the ED, no substantial evidence of wrongdoings in the TASMAC operations have been unearthed. These actions, he argues, carry ulterior motives intended to tarnish the reputation of the current DMK regime, despite the case origins going back to the previous AIADMK administration.
The minister strongly condemned this ongoing pressure as politically charged, asserting that the Tamil Nadu government will provide unwavering legal support to its officials impacted by these probes. Muthusamy emphasized his allegations of coercion by the ED and criticized their disregard for Supreme Court guidelines in their operational conduct.
