Gravel Mafia's Deadly Escape: Officers Injured in Bundi

In a daring escape attempt early Saturday in Rajasthan's Bundi district, members of a gravel mafia left two police officers injured. The incident unfolded as the officers, part of the District Special Team (DST) led by Circle Inspector Ramlal, were conducting patrols near the Bundi border.

According to Hindoli Circle Inspector Sahdev Meena, at around 4 am, the team observed dumpers loaded with Bajri coming from the Tonk side. As the officers attempted to stop the vehicles, the drivers accelerated, threatening the patrol with their dumpers. Inspector Ramlal and Head Constable Hariram sustained injuries in the encounter.

The assailant drivers fled the scene, evading capture. Inspector Ramlal filed a complaint, pressing charges of attempted murder and obstruction of government duties against the unidentified individuals. A thorough investigation is ongoing as officials seek to bring the culprits to justice.

