Left Menu

Gravel Mafia's Deadly Escape: Officers Injured in Bundi

In Rajasthan's Bundi district, two police officers were injured after gravel mafia members attempted to run them over with a dumper. The incident occurred early Saturday during a police patrol. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the drivers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:15 IST
Gravel Mafia's Deadly Escape: Officers Injured in Bundi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring escape attempt early Saturday in Rajasthan's Bundi district, members of a gravel mafia left two police officers injured. The incident unfolded as the officers, part of the District Special Team (DST) led by Circle Inspector Ramlal, were conducting patrols near the Bundi border.

According to Hindoli Circle Inspector Sahdev Meena, at around 4 am, the team observed dumpers loaded with Bajri coming from the Tonk side. As the officers attempted to stop the vehicles, the drivers accelerated, threatening the patrol with their dumpers. Inspector Ramlal and Head Constable Hariram sustained injuries in the encounter.

The assailant drivers fled the scene, evading capture. Inspector Ramlal filed a complaint, pressing charges of attempted murder and obstruction of government duties against the unidentified individuals. A thorough investigation is ongoing as officials seek to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025