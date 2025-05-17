SIA Cracks Down on Sleeper Cell Modules in Kashmir

In a significant crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed raids at 11 locations in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

The operation forms part of a larger investigation into sleeper cell modules operating in the region, targeting their activities under the UA(P) Act.

Officials have confirmed the seizure of incriminating materials and detention of suspects, predominantly youth aged 18 to 22. These individuals are allegedly involved in promoting anti-India narratives, with investigations spotlighting the crucial role of guardians and educators in combating online radicalisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)