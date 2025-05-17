Operation Ghost SIM: Unveiling a Cross-Border Cybercrime Network

In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, the Assam Police have dismantled a sinister racket facilitating mobile connections for cybercriminals. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Ghost SIM,' led to the arrest of seven individuals involved in aiding scams through WhatsApp accounts using Indian numbers.

Police authorities revealed that the network had roots stretching across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The operation was initiated following intelligence from military sources, highlighting the syndicate's role in enabling cross-border cyber activities, particularly benefiting Pakistani fraudsters.

Seizing 948 SIM cards in coordinated raids, the police expose the scale and reach of this criminal enterprise. Investigations continue, with 15 individuals currently under scrutiny, including those named in the SIM card registrations.

