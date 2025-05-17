Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Talks Begin in Doha Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, Hamas and Israel have initiated another round of ceasefire talks, currently underway in Doha, Qatar as confirmed by Hamas official Taher al-Nono.

According to Nono, the discussions between the two sides are unfolding without any pre-conditions, demonstrating their commitment to exhaust all efforts for a successful negotiation outcome. However, as of now, no definite offer has been made.

These negotiations occur even as Israel gears up to expand operations in Gaza. The developments continue against the backdrop of U.S. President Trump's Middle East visit, which concluded without tangible progress towards ceasefire, though he highlighted the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.

