Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Talks Begin in Doha Amid Rising Tensions
Hamas and Israel have resumed ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Qatar, with discussions happening without pre-conditions. Despite tensions and Israel's plans to expand operations in Gaza, both sides aim to find a solution. The talks proceed after President Trump's tour ended with no concrete ceasefire progress.
Amid escalating tensions, Hamas and Israel have initiated another round of ceasefire talks, currently underway in Doha, Qatar as confirmed by Hamas official Taher al-Nono.
According to Nono, the discussions between the two sides are unfolding without any pre-conditions, demonstrating their commitment to exhaust all efforts for a successful negotiation outcome. However, as of now, no definite offer has been made.
These negotiations occur even as Israel gears up to expand operations in Gaza. The developments continue against the backdrop of U.S. President Trump's Middle East visit, which concluded without tangible progress towards ceasefire, though he highlighted the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
