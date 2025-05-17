Left Menu

Court Upholds Law Student's Suspension Over Social Media Post

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has refused to grant urgent relief to a law student suspended by Symbiosis Law School for a social media post on Operation Sindoor. The court upheld her suspension pending enquiry, ensuring a special examination if she is exonerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has decided against granting immediate relief to a suspended law student who was penalized for her controversial social media post regarding Operation Sindoor. Symbiosis Law School, where the student is enrolled, deemed the suspension an administrative measure.

Justice Rohit Joshi ruled on May 14 that the decision to suspend was in line with administrative protocols rather than punitive actions. The student, under police scrutiny but not arrested, was linked to journalist Siddik of Democratic Students Association, related to critiques of Indian military operations.

The court emphasized the importance of concluding the disciplinary enquiry by May 25, while ensuring the student's examination rights. The legal process continues, with future hearings set for May 27. The student's continued cooperation is required, as the institution's disciplinary committee prolongs suspension until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

