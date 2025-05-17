Court Upholds Law Student's Suspension Over Social Media Post

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has decided against granting immediate relief to a suspended law student who was penalized for her controversial social media post regarding Operation Sindoor. Symbiosis Law School, where the student is enrolled, deemed the suspension an administrative measure.

Justice Rohit Joshi ruled on May 14 that the decision to suspend was in line with administrative protocols rather than punitive actions. The student, under police scrutiny but not arrested, was linked to journalist Siddik of Democratic Students Association, related to critiques of Indian military operations.

The court emphasized the importance of concluding the disciplinary enquiry by May 25, while ensuring the student's examination rights. The legal process continues, with future hearings set for May 27. The student's continued cooperation is required, as the institution's disciplinary committee prolongs suspension until further notice.

