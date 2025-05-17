Left Menu

US News Roundup: Court Rulings, Politics, and Incidents

The summary covers significant US domestic news, including court decisions impacting Trump's policies, Moody's downgraded US rating, migrants' deportation challenges, the Southwest Airlines lawsuit, musicians' legal troubles, a merger of ATF and DEA, a New Jersey rail strike, fatal storms in Kentucky, a Supreme Court ruling on deportations, a New Orleans jailbreak, and changes in gun regulations.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:27 IST
A federal appeals court has allowed President Trump's plan to limit union bargaining, affecting numerous federal workers. A panel lifted the previous block, enabling the administration to proceed with its executive order despite opposition from the National Treasury Employees Union.

In other political news, Republicans have halted Trump's tax bill due to concerns over insufficient spending cuts. This comes as Moody's downgrades the US credit rating, questioning the country's fiscal future. Meanwhile, an attempt to expedite deportations has been thwarted by the courts, ensuring migrants have a platform to voice safety concerns.

In aviation, the Department of Justice has dropped its case against Southwest Airlines for alleged chronically delayed flights. Furthermore, British police have charged a rapper in connection with an assault case tied to Chris Brown, adding to the complexities of international law enforcement collaboration. The Justice Department is also planning an ATF and DEA merger, pending congressional approval. In societal news, severe storms claimed lives in Kentucky, and the New Orleans jailbreak raises security questions, while changes in gun regulations reflect ongoing debates on firearm control.

