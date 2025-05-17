US News Roundup: Court Rulings, Politics, and Incidents

A federal appeals court has allowed President Trump's plan to limit union bargaining, affecting numerous federal workers. A panel lifted the previous block, enabling the administration to proceed with its executive order despite opposition from the National Treasury Employees Union.

In other political news, Republicans have halted Trump's tax bill due to concerns over insufficient spending cuts. This comes as Moody's downgrades the US credit rating, questioning the country's fiscal future. Meanwhile, an attempt to expedite deportations has been thwarted by the courts, ensuring migrants have a platform to voice safety concerns.

In aviation, the Department of Justice has dropped its case against Southwest Airlines for alleged chronically delayed flights. Furthermore, British police have charged a rapper in connection with an assault case tied to Chris Brown, adding to the complexities of international law enforcement collaboration. The Justice Department is also planning an ATF and DEA merger, pending congressional approval. In societal news, severe storms claimed lives in Kentucky, and the New Orleans jailbreak raises security questions, while changes in gun regulations reflect ongoing debates on firearm control.

