Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Terror Associates with PSA
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked 23 individuals under the Public Safety Act for subversive activities in Srinagar. Detained in jails across the region, these individuals have repeatedly engaged in activities detrimental to national security, prompting decisive police action and further crackdown on anti-national elements.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action by booking 23 individuals alleged to be terror associates under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
These individuals, linked to proscribed terror outfits, have been detained across various district jails including Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal Jammu. The step follows the issuance of formal detention orders by the office of the district magistrate, based on evidence provided by the Srinagar police.
The spokesperson highlighted the continuous criminal and subversive activities of the accused, who failed to reform even after being granted bail. The police remain committed to targeting and dismantling anti-national infrastructure, underscoring their dedication to preserving security and public order within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
