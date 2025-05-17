Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Terror Associates with PSA

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action by booking 23 individuals alleged to be terror associates under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

These individuals, linked to proscribed terror outfits, have been detained across various district jails including Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal Jammu. The step follows the issuance of formal detention orders by the office of the district magistrate, based on evidence provided by the Srinagar police.

The spokesperson highlighted the continuous criminal and subversive activities of the accused, who failed to reform even after being granted bail. The police remain committed to targeting and dismantling anti-national infrastructure, underscoring their dedication to preserving security and public order within the region.

