Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Raids Uncover Shocking Details

The Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing intensified their investigation into an alleged liquor scam by executing raids across 13 locations statewide. The raids yielded Rs 19 lakh in cash alongside critical documents and electronic devices, officials announced Saturday.

These operations targeted individuals closely associated with Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, who has been in custody since January. Lakhma, a six-term MLA from Sukma district, is alleged to have covertly amassed and invested illegal funds through a network of aides and partners.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused the syndicate, involving politicians and bureaucrats, of orchestrating the scam between 2019-22, during Lakhma's tenure as excise minister. This scheme reportedly deprived the state exchequer of substantial revenue, amassing Rs 2,100 crore for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)