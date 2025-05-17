Striking Terror: India's Bold Retaliation Beyond Borders

In a recent address, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar drew a parallel between India's Operation Sindoor and the US's successful mission against Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. His remarks underscored India's decisive measures against terrorism, specifically targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dhankhar hailed the precision of Indian strikes on the bases of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, emphasizing that these operations were a landmark in cross-border military accuracy. He highlighted that these strikes marked a new global standard while upholding India's peaceful ethos.

Citing the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in significant civilian casualties, Dhankhar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm message to the global community, asserting India's resolve in combating terrorism post this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)