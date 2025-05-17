Left Menu

Striking Terror: India's Bold Retaliation Beyond Borders

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar compared India's Operation Sindoor with the US operation that killed Osama bin Laden. Praising India's strategic precision, he emphasized India's counter-terrorism efforts following the Pahalgam attack, showcasing its commitment to peace. His remarks highlighted India's new global benchmark in cross-border counter-terrorism operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:28 IST
Striking Terror: India's Bold Retaliation Beyond Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar drew a parallel between India's Operation Sindoor and the US's successful mission against Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. His remarks underscored India's decisive measures against terrorism, specifically targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dhankhar hailed the precision of Indian strikes on the bases of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, emphasizing that these operations were a landmark in cross-border military accuracy. He highlighted that these strikes marked a new global standard while upholding India's peaceful ethos.

Citing the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in significant civilian casualties, Dhankhar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm message to the global community, asserting India's resolve in combating terrorism post this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025