Yemeni National Convicted for Child Pornography in India

A Yemeni national, Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad, was fined Rs 10,000 by a Thiruvananthapuram fast track court on Saturday for watching child pornography.

The court's decision came after a forensic examination revealed evidence on Al-Haddad's mobile phone, despite an initial police search finding nothing suspicious. The recovery of videos prompted the re-registration of the case.

Under the guidance of Judge R Rekha, the court thoroughly examined nine witnesses, 15 documents, and two exhibits to convict the accused, highlighting successful prosecution tactics in handling such sensitive cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)