Yemeni National Convicted for Child Pornography in India
Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad, a Yemeni national, was fined Rs 10,000 and made to sit in a courtroom by a Thiruvananthapuram court for watching child pornography. The police initially found no evidence on spot but later retrieved videos through forensic examination, leading to his conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A Yemeni national, Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad, was fined Rs 10,000 by a Thiruvananthapuram fast track court on Saturday for watching child pornography.
The court's decision came after a forensic examination revealed evidence on Al-Haddad's mobile phone, despite an initial police search finding nothing suspicious. The recovery of videos prompted the re-registration of the case.
Under the guidance of Judge R Rekha, the court thoroughly examined nine witnesses, 15 documents, and two exhibits to convict the accused, highlighting successful prosecution tactics in handling such sensitive cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conviction in South African Child Trafficking Case Shocks Nation
Opposition Politics and Power in Cambodia: Rong Chhun's Conviction
Justice Delivered: Conviction in Karnataka's High-Profile Mining Scandal
Hafiz Saeed Challenges Conviction in Lahore Court
Karnataka MLA G. Janardhan Reddy Disqualified Post-Conviction: Legislative Seat Vacant