Yemeni National Convicted for Child Pornography in India

Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad, a Yemeni national, was fined Rs 10,000 and made to sit in a courtroom by a Thiruvananthapuram court for watching child pornography. The police initially found no evidence on spot but later retrieved videos through forensic examination, leading to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Yemeni national, Abdullah Ali Abdo Al-Haddad, was fined Rs 10,000 by a Thiruvananthapuram fast track court on Saturday for watching child pornography.

The court's decision came after a forensic examination revealed evidence on Al-Haddad's mobile phone, despite an initial police search finding nothing suspicious. The recovery of videos prompted the re-registration of the case.

Under the guidance of Judge R Rekha, the court thoroughly examined nine witnesses, 15 documents, and two exhibits to convict the accused, highlighting successful prosecution tactics in handling such sensitive cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

