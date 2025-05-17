Left Menu

Old Rivalry Ends in Tragedy: Man Shot Near Liquor Shop

Suraj, a 26-year-old resident of Basantpur village, was shot dead near a liquor shop over an old rivalry. His mother accused several individuals of the murder, leading to Rohan and Akash's arrest. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a 2017 dispute with the victim's associate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:51 IST
A 26-year-old man named Suraj was fatally shot near a liquor shop in a troubling case of old enmity, police reported on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night close to the Ismailpur MCD toll, where Suraj's mother claimed he was murdered by Sukhraj, Rohan alias Gullu, Akash, Annu Bhadana, and several others. According to her formal complaint, these individuals had threatened Suraj days before.

Following her complaint, police arrested Rohan and Akash on Saturday. The arrests were made after the suspects confessed to shooting Suraj over a longstanding feud dating back to 2017 involving Suraj's associate Devendra. Authorities also recovered 10 bullet shells from the scene, and additional inquiries are in progress.

