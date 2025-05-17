Left Menu

Forgery in the Fast Lane: Fake Entry Passes Unveiled in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested three individuals for using counterfeit no-entry passes to access restricted zones in ITO Chowk. The suspects, linked to the distribution of these forged passes, were apprehended after police verification revealed discrepancies. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections.

Updated: 17-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:03 IST
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals in separate incidents for allegedly deploying forged no-entry passes to infiltrate restricted areas at ITO Chowk, central Delhi. According to an official statement released on Saturday, the arrests follow verification protocols that unveiled the counterfeit documents.

The individuals, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Muzzamil, and Sonu Kumar Mishra, are implicated in the production and distribution of these fraudulent passes. Notably, the discovery occurred when traffic personnel halted a commercial vehicle at ITO Chowk, noticing a no-entry pass absent from the e-challan database. Dilip Kumar, the driver, disclosed purchasing it from an anonymous vendor in Azadpur Market, leading to subsequent arrests in the procurement trail.

Authorities are delving deeper into the network, with another arrest linked to a similar incident the previous day. Muzzamil, apprehended during the second occurrence, confessed to purchasing a forged pass from Faizuddin. Police are intensifying their investigation to unearth any further fraudulent activities.

