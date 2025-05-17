Left Menu

Decade-Long Stay: Illegal Immigrants in Mathura

Police detained 90 Bangladeshi nationals in Mathura, including several with over a decade-long residence in India. Authorities cited illegal stays under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and seized identification documents like PAN and Aadhaar cards. The group, from Bangladesh's Kudigram district, had entered via various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant border enforcement action, Mathura police detained 90 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing illegally in India. This group, among whom were children, was reportedly living in the country for over ten years, and some had illegally acquired PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Authorities apprehended the individuals, comprising 37 men, 31 women, and 22 children, from Khajpur village's local brickyards. Under the district magistrate's direction, they have been charged under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other statutory provisions.

The detainees, originating from Bangladesh's Kudigram district, had arrived in Mathura through Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The police confiscated 31 mobile phones and several ID cards during the operation, highlighting systemic challenges in border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

