Decade-Long Stay: Illegal Immigrants in Mathura

In a significant border enforcement action, Mathura police detained 90 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing illegally in India. This group, among whom were children, was reportedly living in the country for over ten years, and some had illegally acquired PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Authorities apprehended the individuals, comprising 37 men, 31 women, and 22 children, from Khajpur village's local brickyards. Under the district magistrate's direction, they have been charged under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other statutory provisions.

The detainees, originating from Bangladesh's Kudigram district, had arrived in Mathura through Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The police confiscated 31 mobile phones and several ID cards during the operation, highlighting systemic challenges in border management.

