Returning Home: Rwandan Refugees Repatriated Amidst Regional Turmoil
Hundreds of Rwandan refugees, predominantly women and children, were repatriated from eastern Congo. Driven by Rwandan-backed rebels' territorial advances, 360 individuals returned with support from UNHCR and Save the Children. The operation aims for 2,000 repatriations amid regional conflict, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian issues in mineral-rich eastern Congo.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Over the weekend, the UN refugee agency facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of Rwandan refugees from eastern Congo, where they had lived since the 1994 genocide. The repatriation follows the advance of Rwandan-backed rebels in the area.
Majority of those returning to Rwanda are women and children. They crossed the border into Rwanda in buses provided by Rwandan authorities, accompanied by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children. UNHCR plans to assist a total of 2,000 people in this repatriation effort.
The historical context of the repatriations stems from the 1994 genocide, which forced Hutus to flee. Despite earlier return efforts, continued conflict, fueled by rebel activities in mineral-rich eastern Congo, persists to destabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
