Left Menu

Returning Home: Rwandan Refugees Repatriated Amidst Regional Turmoil

Hundreds of Rwandan refugees, predominantly women and children, were repatriated from eastern Congo. Driven by Rwandan-backed rebels' territorial advances, 360 individuals returned with support from UNHCR and Save the Children. The operation aims for 2,000 repatriations amid regional conflict, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian issues in mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:04 IST
Returning Home: Rwandan Refugees Repatriated Amidst Regional Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Over the weekend, the UN refugee agency facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of Rwandan refugees from eastern Congo, where they had lived since the 1994 genocide. The repatriation follows the advance of Rwandan-backed rebels in the area.

Majority of those returning to Rwanda are women and children. They crossed the border into Rwanda in buses provided by Rwandan authorities, accompanied by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children. UNHCR plans to assist a total of 2,000 people in this repatriation effort.

The historical context of the repatriations stems from the 1994 genocide, which forced Hutus to flee. Despite earlier return efforts, continued conflict, fueled by rebel activities in mineral-rich eastern Congo, persists to destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025