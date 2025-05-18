In a series of global developments, Mexico has suspended poultry imports from Brazil following the confirmation of a bird flu outbreak. This move aims to protect the national poultry sector, highlighting the implications of international health crises on trade.

Meanwhile, in Uruguay, a financial scandal is unfolding due to phantom cows involved in a failed 'cow bond' scheme, marking one of the country's biggest economic controversies. The crisis underscores the vulnerabilities in financial systems reliant on unconventional investment methods.

Guyana's parliament has taken a firm stance on environmental accountability by passing a bill holding companies liable for oil spill damages. The legislation, awaiting presidential approval, reflects a growing emphasis on corporate responsibility amid escalating concerns over environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)