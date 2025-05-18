Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attacks Intensify
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, endured a prolonged Russian drone attack. Air raid alerts were issued late at night, with drones lingering in the skies for hours, posing a threat to Kyiv and other regions. Blasts, likely from air defense operations, were reported by witnesses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 07:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a night of heightened tension, Kyiv faced a sustained assault from Russian drones, according to military reports on Sunday.
The air force raised alarms at midnight across Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, as drones remained overhead well into the morning, threatening various regions.
Witnesses, including Reuters journalists, reported explosions, indicating active air defense systems in Kyiv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Relentless Assault: Ukraine Faces Intensified Drone and Missile Strikes
Spain Aims to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Pressure
Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans
Ukraine's Maritime Drone Triumph: A First in Aerial Combat
Zelenskiy and Trump Forge Stronger Ties Amid War: Air Defense & Sanctions Take Center Stage