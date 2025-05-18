Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attacks Intensify

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, endured a prolonged Russian drone attack. Air raid alerts were issued late at night, with drones lingering in the skies for hours, posing a threat to Kyiv and other regions. Blasts, likely from air defense operations, were reported by witnesses.

Updated: 18-05-2025 07:08 IST
  Country:
  • Ukraine

In a night of heightened tension, Kyiv faced a sustained assault from Russian drones, according to military reports on Sunday.

The air force raised alarms at midnight across Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, as drones remained overhead well into the morning, threatening various regions.

Witnesses, including Reuters journalists, reported explosions, indicating active air defense systems in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

