Mexican Navy Ship Collision: Lights, Flags, and a Landmark Bridge

A Mexican Navy ship adorned with lights and a giant flag crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in 19 injuries. Videos showed the Cuauhtémoc's masts collapsing under the iconic bridge. Although the bridge sustained no serious damage, mechanical issues are suspected as the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mexican Navy sailing ship, adorned with bright lights and a giant flag, collided with the historic Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to at least 19 people, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

As the ship, known as Cuauhtémoc, approached the bridge, its 147-foot masts proved too tall, crashing into the arched structure. Despite the dramatic impact, the bridge, a key link between Manhattan and Brooklyn since its completion in 1883, incurred no significant damage.

A police official noted that mechanical issues likely contributed to the crash. Mexico's ambassador to the U.S. and other national officials are currently assisting the injured naval cadets and coordinating with local authorities as the ship disembarks for Iceland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

