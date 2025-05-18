Left Menu

Indefinite Truce: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Continues

India and Pakistan's ceasefire agreement, established on May 12, persists with no expiration date set. An army official clarified that the pause in hostilities is not temporary. There are no scheduled discussions between the DGMOs of both countries as of today.

The ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan on May 12 will continue indefinitely, according to an army official's statement on Sunday. Contrary to rumors, the official assured that the cessation of hostilities is not temporary and has no termination date.

The assurances came amidst speculations that the agreed pause in hostilities might conclude soon. However, the official emphasized that there is no expiration date on the truce, which was decided during a meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two nations.

Meanwhile, the official also confirmed that no further talks have been scheduled between the DGMOs as of Sunday, leaving the continuation of the ceasefire intact for the foreseeable future.

