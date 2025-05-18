Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Missile Interception and Strikes Between Israel and Yemen's Houthis

Tensions escalate as the Israeli military intercepts a missile from Yemen's Houthis, targeted at Ben Gurion Airport. The Houthis are retaliating in solidarity with Palestinians. In response, Israel has conducted strikes, including damaging Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, adding to the rising conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, targeting the region amid increasing tensions.

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missiles aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, representing their stance of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel executed strikes, notably one that struck Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, leading to significant damage and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

