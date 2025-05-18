Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Controversy: Professor's Arrest Sparks Debate

An associate professor from Ashoka University, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, was arrested for his social media comments on Operation Sindoor. The comments drew a complaint from a BJP leader and subsequent notice from the Haryana State Commission for Women. Mahmudabad claims his comments were misunderstood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:40 IST
Operation Sindoor Controversy: Professor's Arrest Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An associate professor from a private university faced arrest due to his social media remarks regarding Operation Sindoor, police reported on Sunday.

A complaint filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader led to the detention of Ashoka University Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in Delhi, stated Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rai, Ajeet Singh.

The Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice over his remarks, which Mahmudabad suggested were misinterpreted, claiming an overreach of jurisdiction and an inversion of the intended meaning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025