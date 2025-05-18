Operation Sindoor Controversy: Professor's Arrest Sparks Debate

An associate professor from a private university faced arrest due to his social media remarks regarding Operation Sindoor, police reported on Sunday.

A complaint filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader led to the detention of Ashoka University Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in Delhi, stated Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rai, Ajeet Singh.

The Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice over his remarks, which Mahmudabad suggested were misinterpreted, claiming an overreach of jurisdiction and an inversion of the intended meaning.

(With inputs from agencies.)