Tragedy in Hyderabad: Fire Claims 17 Lives
A devastating fire caused by a short circuit in a Hyderabad building claimed 17 lives, including six children under five. The incident involved significant firefighting efforts, with a dozen vehicles on site. A preliminary inquiry by Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy confirmed the cause as an electrical fault.
In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a fire suspected to be caused by a short circuit led to the deaths of at least 17 people on Sunday. The blaze ignited on the ground floor of the building and rapidly engulfed the upper levels.
Fire services and disaster response teams were at the scene with about a dozen firefighting vehicles in an effort to control the flames and limit the damage.
Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, during his visit to the site, confirmed that initial investigations suggested an electrical fault as the trigger for this catastrophic event. Among the casualties were six young children, underlining the tragedy's profound impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
