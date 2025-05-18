Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: The Legacy of Conflict

Israeli airstrikes over Gaza killed 100 Palestinians overnight amid stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Despite mediation efforts, no compromise has been reached. The Israeli military aims for operational control in Gaza, while Hamas demands a ceasefire in exchange for hostages. Civilian casualties continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:16 IST
Escalation in Gaza: The Legacy of Conflict
In the latest surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to local health authorities. The strikes come as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with U.S. backing, struggle to gain traction.

Despite ongoing discussions in Doha, no agreement has been reached, with Hamas offering a partial release of hostages only if Israel agrees to a ceasefire. Israel remains firm in its stance, pressing for the release of their hostages without a pause in hostilities.

The Israeli military is intensifying operations to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, while civilian casualties mount, pushing Gazans further into hardship. Hospitals are overwhelmed, dealing with critical shortages of medical supplies and a growing number of injured civilians.

