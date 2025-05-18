Left Menu

Rising Tensions: A Surge in Terrorist Activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has reported 284 terrorist incidents in 2025, highlighting a significant increase in violence. North Waziristan recorded the highest attacks, followed by Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. The province has experienced deteriorating law and order since 2021, impacting not only police but also religious scholars and politicians.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a restive province in Pakistan, has seen a disturbing uptick in terrorist activities in 2025, with 284 incidents reported according to an official report published on Sunday.

The northwestern province remains heavily affected by militancy, with a report from the Counter-Terrorism Department citing North Waziristan as the epicenter, recording 53 incidents, followed by Bannu (35), and Dera Ismail Khan (31).

With 148 terrorists killed this year, primarily in Dera Ismail Khan, the province faces a severe law enforcement challenge amidst rising attacks targeting police, religious leaders, and politicians since mid-2021.

