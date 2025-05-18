Rising Tensions: A Surge in Terrorist Activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a restive province in Pakistan, has seen a disturbing uptick in terrorist activities in 2025, with 284 incidents reported according to an official report published on Sunday.

The northwestern province remains heavily affected by militancy, with a report from the Counter-Terrorism Department citing North Waziristan as the epicenter, recording 53 incidents, followed by Bannu (35), and Dera Ismail Khan (31).

With 148 terrorists killed this year, primarily in Dera Ismail Khan, the province faces a severe law enforcement challenge amidst rising attacks targeting police, religious leaders, and politicians since mid-2021.

