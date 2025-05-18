Tragic Family Deaths Unfold in Rajasthan

A shocking case of suspected family killings unfolded in Rajasthan's Churu district as police discovered the bodies of a woman and her four children.

The bodies of the woman, Jethi (25), and her daughter Ishika (5), were found in a pond, while her son Sanjay (2) and daughter Arushi (3) were found in a water tank on the family's farm. Authorities suspect the involvement of her husband, Subhash, who has been detained as further investigations are underway.

Police stated that Subhash's behavior raised suspicion, and he is accused by the woman's brother of committing the murders and disposing of the bodies. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)