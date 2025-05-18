Left Menu

Tragic Birthday: 10-year-old Killed in Celebratory Firing in Patna

A 10-year-old girl named Riya was killed during celebratory gunfire at a birthday party in Patna, Bihar. The firing incident, involving Akhilesh Ram's grandson's birthday celebration, resulted in Riya being struck by a bullet. Police arrested Ram and confiscated firearms and ammunition from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:55 IST
A celebration turned tragic in Patna's Chamanpura area when a young girl, Riya, lost her life due to celebratory gunfire.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night at a birthday party, where Riya and her family were guests. A bullet struck the 10-year-old during the event, leading to fatal consequences.

The police arrested Akhilesh Ram from the scene and seized two country-made pistols along with five live cartridges. Riya's untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over the community.

