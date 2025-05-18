Tragic Birthday: 10-year-old Killed in Celebratory Firing in Patna
A 10-year-old girl named Riya was killed during celebratory gunfire at a birthday party in Patna, Bihar. The firing incident, involving Akhilesh Ram's grandson's birthday celebration, resulted in Riya being struck by a bullet. Police arrested Ram and confiscated firearms and ammunition from him.
A celebration turned tragic in Patna's Chamanpura area when a young girl, Riya, lost her life due to celebratory gunfire.
The incident unfolded on Saturday night at a birthday party, where Riya and her family were guests. A bullet struck the 10-year-old during the event, leading to fatal consequences.
The police arrested Akhilesh Ram from the scene and seized two country-made pistols along with five live cartridges. Riya's untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over the community.
