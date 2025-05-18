Owaisi Slams 'Unconstitutional' Waqf Law: A Call for Justice

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, labeling the new Waqf law as 'unconstitutional,' claims it targets the destruction of Waqf properties. He expressed hope for Supreme Court intervention.

During a PTI Videos interview, Owaisi questioned the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code amidst India's varied legal systems, echoing calls for clarity.

Owaisi, involved in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, challenged supporters to identify positive aspects in the law, anticipating a Supreme Court ruling on its constitutional validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)