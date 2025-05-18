Owaisi Slams 'Unconstitutional' Waqf Law: A Call for Justice
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the new Waqf law as unconstitutional, arguing that it aims to destroy Waqf properties. He awaits justice from the Supreme Court, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's provisions and questioning the feasibility of a Uniform Civil Code amidst diverse legal frameworks.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, labeling the new Waqf law as 'unconstitutional,' claims it targets the destruction of Waqf properties. He expressed hope for Supreme Court intervention.
During a PTI Videos interview, Owaisi questioned the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code amidst India's varied legal systems, echoing calls for clarity.
Owaisi, involved in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, challenged supporters to identify positive aspects in the law, anticipating a Supreme Court ruling on its constitutional validity.
