Crackdown on Matrimonial Meddling: Security Forces Target Insurgent Extortion in Manipur

In an intensified effort, security forces in Manipur have apprehended over 350 insurgents amid a crackdown on alarming extortion operations. These groups, predominantly from the Valley, are expanding extortion tactics to include matrimonial disputes, alongside their usual targets such as contractors and government tenders, say officials.

The arrest wave follows the imposition of President's rule early this year, aiming to restore stability in the volatile northeastern state. Despite efforts to curb activities, insurgent groups remain active, employing sophisticated methods like VoIP calls for conducting extortions, exploiting technological advancements.

Officials highlight that the extortion network, including notorious groups like the banned UNLF and PLA, is deeply entrenched and evolving. The Assam Rifles have also played a significant role, apprehending several insurgents from various communities. Such continued extortion underscores the challenging path to peace in Manipur.

