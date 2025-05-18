Left Menu

Crackdown on Matrimonial Meddling: Security Forces Target Insurgent Extortion in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested over 350 insurgents in an intensified crackdown on extortion activities. These groups, primarily from the Valley, are increasingly targeting matrimonial disputes alongside traditional extortion avenues. Despite President's rule, insurgent activities persist, with groups exploiting technology for operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:39 IST
Crackdown on Matrimonial Meddling: Security Forces Target Insurgent Extortion in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified effort, security forces in Manipur have apprehended over 350 insurgents amid a crackdown on alarming extortion operations. These groups, predominantly from the Valley, are expanding extortion tactics to include matrimonial disputes, alongside their usual targets such as contractors and government tenders, say officials.

The arrest wave follows the imposition of President's rule early this year, aiming to restore stability in the volatile northeastern state. Despite efforts to curb activities, insurgent groups remain active, employing sophisticated methods like VoIP calls for conducting extortions, exploiting technological advancements.

Officials highlight that the extortion network, including notorious groups like the banned UNLF and PLA, is deeply entrenched and evolving. The Assam Rifles have also played a significant role, apprehending several insurgents from various communities. Such continued extortion underscores the challenging path to peace in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025