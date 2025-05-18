Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive Arrested: Narela Murder Mystery Unravels

Parvesh Kumar, wanted for the murder of a shopkeeper in Delhi's Narela, has been arrested after being on the run for six months. Police apprehended him following a tip-off. The motive for the murder was revenge for alleged harassment of Kumar's sister. Two more accomplices are being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:26 IST
Notorious Fugitive Arrested: Narela Murder Mystery Unravels
  • Country:
  • India

A man, absconding for half a year over the murder of a shopkeeper in Delhi's Narela, has finally been captured, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The suspect, Parvesh Kumar, was detained by the Crime Branch near Najafgarh on May 16, according to officials.

Kumar is implicated in the murder of Sumit, hailing from Mandora village in Haryana's Sonepat, reportedly to avenge supposed mistreatment of Kumar's sister. Law enforcement traced Kumar using a tip-off, leading to his confession of guilt alongside his relatives Deepanshu and Rahul Hooda. Investigations to locate accomplices continue, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025