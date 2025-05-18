Notorious Fugitive Arrested: Narela Murder Mystery Unravels
Parvesh Kumar, wanted for the murder of a shopkeeper in Delhi's Narela, has been arrested after being on the run for six months. Police apprehended him following a tip-off. The motive for the murder was revenge for alleged harassment of Kumar's sister. Two more accomplices are being sought.
A man, absconding for half a year over the murder of a shopkeeper in Delhi's Narela, has finally been captured, authorities revealed on Sunday.
The suspect, Parvesh Kumar, was detained by the Crime Branch near Najafgarh on May 16, according to officials.
Kumar is implicated in the murder of Sumit, hailing from Mandora village in Haryana's Sonepat, reportedly to avenge supposed mistreatment of Kumar's sister. Law enforcement traced Kumar using a tip-off, leading to his confession of guilt alongside his relatives Deepanshu and Rahul Hooda. Investigations to locate accomplices continue, police confirmed.
