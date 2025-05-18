Safeguarding the Borders: A Successful Ordnance Disposal in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive operation, security forces neutralized 42 unexploded shells in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control, following recent conflicts between India and Pakistan, officials reported on Sunday.

The Indian Army, collaborating with local police, meticulously carried out the controlled demolition of these dangerous remnants in Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati, and Salani border areas, a defence spokesperson revealed, underscoring the critical threat these explosives posed to local civilians.

The operation adhered strictly to safety protocols, ensuring no risk to civilians, showcasing a proactive stance in safeguarding the populace in conflict-prone areas and reinstating stability in border communities, following a cessation of hostilities on May 10 after recent confrontations.

