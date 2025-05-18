Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Sparks Debate on Freedom of Expression

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested following complaints about his social media posts linked to Operation Sindoor. The arrest, based on FIRs invoking charges of endangering sovereignty, has drawn criticism and debate over freedom of speech in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:29 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department, was taken into police custody on Sunday. This arrest followed allegations tied to his social media remarks concerning Operation Sindoor, as confirmed by law enforcement and Mahmudabad's legal counsel.

The detention has ignited heated discourse surrounding freedom of expression, with various political figures weighing in on the situation. The Haryana State Commission for Women issued a prior notice questioning Mahmudabad's comments, which he insists were misunderstood, asserting his right to free speech.

Citing comments made against government action and personnel, the police lodged two FIRs accusing Mahmudabad of undermining India's unity, public mischief, and other serious charges. His arrest has been condemned by political leaders across party lines, sparking nationwide debate.

