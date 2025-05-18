Lee Jae-myung Advocates Caution in U.S. Trade Talks
During South Korea's first presidential TV debate, front-runner Lee Jae-myung stated that there is no urgency to finalize a trade agreement with the U.S. He highlighted ongoing trade negotiations and Seoul's aim for a tariff waiver from Washington.
In a crucial first presidential TV debate, South Korea's leading candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized no immediate need to expedite a trade deal with the United States.
His remarks come as Seoul is engaged in discussions with Washington to negotiate favorable terms.
Key among these discussions is South Korea's pursuit of a waiver from current U.S. tariffs that have been seen as impediments to economic growth.
