Lee Jae-myung Advocates Caution in U.S. Trade Talks

During South Korea's first presidential TV debate, front-runner Lee Jae-myung stated that there is no urgency to finalize a trade agreement with the U.S. He highlighted ongoing trade negotiations and Seoul's aim for a tariff waiver from Washington.

Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a crucial first presidential TV debate, South Korea's leading candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized no immediate need to expedite a trade deal with the United States.

His remarks come as Seoul is engaged in discussions with Washington to negotiate favorable terms.

Key among these discussions is South Korea's pursuit of a waiver from current U.S. tariffs that have been seen as impediments to economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

