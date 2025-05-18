Left Menu

Mumbai's Major MD Bust: Five Arrested in Rs 13 Crore Drug Recovery

Mumbai police have seized MD drugs worth over Rs 13 crore and arrested five individuals. The Anti-Narcotic Cell and Anti-Terrorism Squad raided a site in south Mumbai, leading to the recovery of 6.6 kg of MD. The accused will face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:32 IST
Mumbai's Major MD Bust: Five Arrested in Rs 13 Crore Drug Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have made a significant seizure of MD drugs, valued at over Rs 13 crore, with the arrest of five individuals, according to an official statement on Sunday. The operation involved the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Zone 6, RCF police, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The seizure followed the arrest in March of one of the accused, who was found with MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Under interrogation, he disclosed information leading to the capture of his associates. The raid in south Mumbai resulted in the recovery of 6.6 kg of MD.

All the suspects, four of whom are from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, are being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations ongoing, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025