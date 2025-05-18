Mumbai's Major MD Bust: Five Arrested in Rs 13 Crore Drug Recovery

Mumbai police have made a significant seizure of MD drugs, valued at over Rs 13 crore, with the arrest of five individuals, according to an official statement on Sunday. The operation involved the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Zone 6, RCF police, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The seizure followed the arrest in March of one of the accused, who was found with MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Under interrogation, he disclosed information leading to the capture of his associates. The raid in south Mumbai resulted in the recovery of 6.6 kg of MD.

All the suspects, four of whom are from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, are being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations ongoing, authorities confirmed.

