Assassination of LeT Mastermind Razaullah Nizamani Khalid in Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, linked to major terror attacks such as the 2006 RSS headquarters assault, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh, Pakistan. Khalid, operating under various aliases, played a pivotal role in LeT's terror operations across South Asia, including recruiting and facilitating operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:12 IST
  • India

Lashkar-e-Taiba's notorious terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, who orchestrated the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters in India, was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to officials.

Khalid, known for his multiple identities like Vinode Kumar and Mohammed Salim, had overseen numerous terror operations in India, running LeT's Nepal operations in the early 2000s. He was linked to major attacks, such as the 2005 Indian Institute of Science incident in Bengaluru and the 2008 CRPF camp strike in Uttar Pradesh.

His death is attributed to possible personal enmity, as reported by media sources. Khalid played key roles within LeT, handling recruitment and logistics, and maintained close ties with high-ranking LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah leaders, even after relocating to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

